Amarillo Police Department receives encouraging gift

A local woman's efforts to honor the Amarillo Police Department paid off this morning as the city of Amarillo painted a blue line in front of the police department.

Brissy Williams worked hand-in-hand with Mayor Ginger Nelson and the city's traffic department for weeks to bring the blue line to the APD.

She says she got the idea from a Facebook post and wanted to give back to officers and remind them how much our community appreciates them.

"I think there is a lot of negativity sometimes toward law enforcement, and I think sometimes our police officers can get discouraged," Williams said. "When they come to work and walk across the street and see that blue line, I just want it to be encouraging for them and let them know they are honored and appreciated right here in Amarillo."

Williams says her husband has been in law enforcement for 23 years now and hopes this small touch brings a smile to his face and every person who crosses the street.

Officers agree this gesture is a great morale booster.

"People think it is just paint on the ground and it is not going to fix anything. It's not going to change anything but when the guys walk in we all cross it coming in from the parking lot every day," officer Jeb Hilton said. "I think it just shows the community is backing us and we have a lot of support here."

Hilton says the blue line is another great reminder of the positive relationship Amarillo officers have with residents and is proud to be apart of a community which supports him and his department.

