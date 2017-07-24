Canyon Courthouse Square home to new shops, restaurants

The historic Canyon Courthouse Square is home to two new shops with three restaurants on the way.

Downtown Canyon has always had shops and offices on the square, but a new round of businesses coming in are appealing to the college-aged and family crowds.

The recently opened additions to the Canyon Square, the Shops at Fifth Avenue, have two shops open and two restaurants on the way.

Ruthettes Bridal Shop and Sacred Maroon, a licensed merchandiser for West Texas A&M University, are both ready and open for business.

Two restaurants called Barrel and Pie and Recreat, both owned by the owners of Imperial Taproom, are on their way.

"Everybody loves pizza, but it's a different kind of pizza, we haven't had like a brick oven type pizza place here in Canyon," said Chamber of Commerce Director Roger Remlinger. "And then who doesn't love arcade games and burgers and tacos? So that's going to be, with recreation, that's just going to be great for not only the town but also WT."

On the southwest corner, an old automotive shop is on its way to becoming Joe Taco's Canyon location.

While all these additions seem to be rolling in at once, Remlinger says it's been a long time coming.

"The citizens of Canyon really came together, and a lot of it was with the efforts of the EDC and new funds being pumped into businesses that you look at around the square that have come in and new retail and new restaurants," said Mayor Gary Hinders.

The goal is to bring a new energy to downtown Canyon for all ages to find something they can enjoy.

"I think Canyon is not only always about [Palo Duro Canyon] or the museum, which are great places to be here in Canyon, but we're becoming more of a destination type spot for dining and shopping, and so it's just a really really cool thing that we've got working here right now," said Remlinger.

The two restaurants are anticipated to open late this fall.

