Highlighting Canyon's history

Canyon will be celebrating its 130th birthday next year, and the town has come a long way from when it was declared a city as an empty plot of land.

Canyon became a city when a young couple, the Conners, the Namesake of Conner Park, came up from Swisher County in search of a good plot of land to start a new town.

Canyon hasn't stopped growing since.

The Conners were only in their twenties when they set out to start a new family focused town. Word spread quickly in 1887 and 1888 and thousands of people came.

"The Conners gave a lot to anyone that wold establish a business, and a courthouse was built in late 1887 down on the square where the courthouse stands today," said Panhandle Plains Historical Museum Curator of History Bill Green. "And people flocked here and the town grew and grew."

The railroad in Amarillo brought people to Canyon, and once a train track was laid through Canyon in the late 1890's, it became a major hub for shipping cattle. That's also when people started to hear word of the great ranching land in the Texas Panhandle and eventually came from all over the country to establish ranches.

Education opportunities are really what helped Canyon get a population boost.

"In the early 1890's, it had between 500 and 600 people in it, and it was about the same size as Amarillo at one time," said Green. "Of course the big thing for Canyon was the establishment of the 'Normal School' here in 1910, what is West Texas A&M University now."

Originally established as a school to teach teachers, the president of the school in the early 1900's saw the potential for a great liberal arts college, and WT has helped Canyon grow ever since.

The population of Canyon now exceeds 15,000 people, and with new homes built daily that number is likely to keep growing.

