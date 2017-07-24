Canyon Aqua Park now open

The Canyon Aqua Park is now open and has already attracted around 3,000 visitors in less than a week.

The "CAP" features two big tube water slides, a lazy river, splash pad, water playground, and a lap and diving pool.

There's been a line out the gate every day since it opened Wednesday, and the Canyon Assistant City Manager for Special Projects, Jon Behrens is not expecting the crowd to die down anytime soon.

"We knew this place was gonna be full," said Behrens. "We know that the citizens of canyon are ready for it, we know that Amarillo's ready to come down and party with us and swim and eat and join us and have a good time at the CAP"

For more information on the Canyon Aqua Park, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.