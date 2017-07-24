Tex Randall now a historical landmark in Canyon

Area fire crews are actively involved in a wildfire northeast of Stinnett.
Area fire crews are actively involved in a wildfire northeast of Stinnett.
The Bowers Ranch Fire in Hutchinson and Roberts Counties is now 100% contained.
The Bowers Ranch Fire in Hutchinson and Roberts Counties is now 100% contained.
Area authorities are asking for the public's help locating a teenager last seen Sunday evening.
Area authorities are asking for the public's help locating a teenager last seen Sunday evening.
One of the biggest attractions to Canyon is the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum.
One of the biggest attractions to Canyon is the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum.
One Panhandle community will come together this week to hold a ceremony in honor of missing Canadian teen Thomas Brown.
One Panhandle community will come together this week to hold a ceremony in honor of missing Canadian teen Thomas Brown.