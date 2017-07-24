Tex Randall now a historical landmark in Canyon

Everyone's favorite giant cowboy statue is now an official historical landmark in Canyon.

The 47-foot, seven-ton Tex Randall statue was granted its historical designation as part of the renovation process.

The seven-year project repainted the almost 60-year-old statue and created landscaping around the site.

"People who drove by it in the '60s and '70s as kids, they remember it and are so excited to see it renovate and come back to life," said Keith Brown, Committee Chair of the Tex Randall Renovation Project. "And so it's fun to see and it's really an important piece of Canyon's history."

Tex Randall was originally built as a way to advertise for a business in Canyon in the '50s.

It's been standing ever since and is now a symbol for Canyon, even sporting WT embroidered boots.

