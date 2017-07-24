WT announces plans for PhD program

Canyon, of course, is home to West Texas A&M University, the largest school in the Panhandle that's continuing to grow.

WT's president just announced the plans for the school's second doctorate program -- in education -- to join agricultural sciences.

The engineering facilities are also expanding, and a master's program has just been added. A new agricultural sciences building is also under construction.

"We want to see more students transfer here. Students that like the Panhandle and want to remain in the Panhandle," said President Walter Wendler. "One of the very nice things we can offer would be the opportunity to study right here in Canyon. And we have Panhandle values. We appreciate the value system that makes the Panhandle work, and I think that's a very, very powerful thing."

The new on-campus football stadium is expected to break ground this fall and is another addition that could bring more students to the school.

