Panhandle Plains Historical Museum continues to grow

One of the biggest attractions to Canyon is the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum.

Located on West Texas A&M's campus, this museum has both permanent and rotating exhibits focusing mainly on the history of our region.

The museum has been open for 84 years and continues to grow, with over two million artifacts on record.

"We have about 60,000 visitors a year. We have a tremendous financial impact on Canyon and on the area," said Director of the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum Carol Lovelady. "We are something that people kind of tend to take for granted and we want them to take a new look at us because there are new things that go on display all of the time."

The museum's current World War I exhibit runs through the rest of the year, and four special exhibits expected in 2018 will highlight popular culture throughout decades.

