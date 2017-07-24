The Bowers Ranch Fire continues to burn in Hutchinson and Roberts Counties today.

Officials say the fire has burned more than 8,200 acres of land between the two counties and is currently 75% contained.

Around 20 fire departments, including those from Amarillo, Pampa, Gruver, Borger, The Texas Forest Service and more are all helping to battle the flames.

The fire service reports that three homes are threatened by the fire, and a cause is still unknown at this time.

