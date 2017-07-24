The Bowers Ranch Fire continues to burn in Hutchinson and Roberts Counties today.
One Panhandle community will come together this week to hold a ceremony in honor of missing Canadian teen Thomas Brown.
Weather Outlook for Monday, July 24
Moore County Crime Stoppers needs your help finding their Crime of the Week suspect.
A man arrested in June for assault is now facing a manslaughter charge.
