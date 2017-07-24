Bowers Ranch Fire 100% contained

Updated 7/24/2017 9:07 p.m.:

The Bowers Ranch Fire in Hutchinson and Roberts Counties is now 100% contained.

Officials say the fire has burned 8,253 acres of land between the two counties and threatened three homes.

Around 20 fire departments, including those from Amarillo, Pampa, Gruver, Borger, The Texas Forest Service and more all helped battle the flames.

The cause of the blaze is still unknown at this time.

