Panhandle community honors Thomas Brown - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Panhandle community honors Thomas Brown

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Thomas Brown and mother, Penny Meek / Source: KFDA Thomas Brown and mother, Penny Meek / Source: KFDA
PERRYTON, TX (KFDA) -

One Panhandle community will come together this week to hold a ceremony in honor of missing Canadian teen Thomas Brown.

In Perryton, Brown's mother will join students and residents as they tie yellow ribbons around trees to bring Thomas home.

Volunteers and participants are asked to meet at Perryton High School's Ranger Field parking lot at 6:00 p.m. this evening.

Thomas Brown has been missing for eight months now. 

Thomas Brown latest: Investigators conduct large ground search, continue to ask for public help/Investigation firm: Missing Hemphill Co. teen did not leave willingly/Reward increased for information about missing Canadian teen?/Backpack of missing Canadian teen found/Hemphill County Sheriff's Office believes missing teen left willingly/Hemphill County Sheriff's Office still searching for missing teen

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly