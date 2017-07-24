Panhandle community honors Thomas Brown

One Panhandle community will come together this week to hold a ceremony in honor of missing Canadian teen Thomas Brown.

In Perryton, Brown's mother will join students and residents as they tie yellow ribbons around trees to bring Thomas home.

Volunteers and participants are asked to meet at Perryton High School's Ranger Field parking lot at 6:00 p.m. this evening.

Thomas Brown has been missing for eight months now.

