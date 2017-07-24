Man arrested in June for assault now charged with manslaughter

A man arrested in June for assault is now facing a manslaughter charge.

On June 13, Amarillo Police were sent to a local hospital to take an assault report.

Officers found the assault had happened earlier in the afternoon at a home in the 6100 block of McKay.

Patrick Chrisman, 63, was a care worker at the home. Chrisman became involved in a dispute with Juan Felix Sanmiguel, 21, of that residence.

During the dispute, Sanmiguel pushed Chrisman, causing him to fall and strike his head.

He was conscious but became ill later in the afternoon. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance and admitted for a head injury.

On June 15th, Chrisman died while in the hospital. Judge Gary Jackson ordered an autopsy. Evidence revealed Mr. Chrisman’s death was the result of a homicide.

The Special Crimes Unit secured warrant #27708 charging Sanmiguel with manslaughter.

On June 20, 2017, Sanmiguel was arrested and booked into the Randall County Jail on the manslaughter charge.

