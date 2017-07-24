Moore County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week

Moore County Crime Stoppers needs your help finding their Crime of the Week suspect.

In May an unknown person called Dumas Junior High and made violent threats against the school.

If you have any information on who made this call, contact Moore County Crime Stoppers at 934-8477 or submit a tip to www.p3tips.com .

Your tip could earn you a reward of up to $1,000 dollars.

Source: Moore County Crime Stoppers

