Summer Celebration Tour in Canyon

Weather Outlook for Monday, July 24
As we begin a new work week, there are a few lane closures that may cause you a delay:
A local bar is holding a fundraiser for the 4-year-old boy injured in a hit-and-run accident last week.
Amarillo College received a grant from the National Science Foundation that will allow them to offer more scholarships to STEM majors beginning this fall.
