Monday's Weather: Scattered showers and storms possible throughout the day

Weather Outlook for Monday, July 24

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

Rain chances continue this week. We start off the morning with mild temps and a few scattered showers.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the day, with a few strong storms possible this afternoon and evening.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with light winds, out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Overnight rain chances come to an end and we temporarily dry out as we head into Tuesday.

Temps will remain in the 90s Tuesday under mostly sunny skies.

The moist humid air returns Wednesday through the weekend.

A few strong to severe storms may be possible Wednesday into Thursday and temps look to cool off a few degrees by the end of the work week.

You can follow us on Facebook and Twitter, #NC10Weather, plus get the latest forecasts delivered directly to your phone with our Weather Track App.

Send your weather pics and video to seeiton10@newschannel10.com

View the latest weather pictures in the NC10 Weather Gallery.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.