Grant to allow AC to offer more scholarships

Amarillo College received a grant from the National Science Foundation that will allow them to offer more scholarships to STEM majors beginning this fall.

To be considered for the scholarship, students at AC must:

have at least a 3.0 cumulative GPA

must be declared a STEM major (Chemistry, Computer Science, Engineering, Biological Sciences, Mathematics and/or Physics/Astronomy)

be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours per semester

have applied for Federal Financial Aid.

be an United States Citizen

The scholarships could be worth as much as $3,000.

You can find out more information on the scholarships here.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.