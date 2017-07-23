Grant to allow AC to offer more scholarships

A local bar is holding a fundraiser for the 4-year-old boy injured in a hit-and-run accident last week.
Amarillo College received a grant from the National Science Foundation that will allow them to offer more scholarships to STEM majors beginning this fall.
As we begin a new work week, there are a few lane closures that may cause you a delay:
Two people are now in custody following a SWAT situation at an Amarillo apartment complex.
Police are investigating shots fired in the 100 block of south Western.
