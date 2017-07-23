Grant to allow AC to offer more scholarships - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Grant to allow AC to offer more scholarships

By Alan Stamps, Digital Content Producer
Amarillo College received a grant from the National Science Foundation that will allow them to offer more scholarships to STEM majors beginning this fall.

To be considered for the scholarship, students at AC must:

  • have at least a 3.0 cumulative GPA
  •  must be declared a STEM major (Chemistry, Computer Science, Engineering, Biological Sciences, Mathematics and/or Physics/Astronomy)
  • be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours per semester
  • have applied for Federal Financial Aid.
  • be an United States Citizen

The scholarships could be worth as much as $3,000.

You can find out more information on the scholarships here.

