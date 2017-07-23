Local bar hosts fundraiser for hit-and-run victim

A local bar is holding a fundraiser for the 4-year-old boy injured in a hit-and-run accident last week.
As we begin a new work week, there are a few lane closures that may cause you a delay:
Area fire crews are battling a wildfire in eastern Hutchinson County that extends into Roberts County.
All-Pro Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. stopped by in Amarillo today to visit Jayro Ponce, a local boy with a rare form of cancer.
Two people are now in custody following a SWAT situation at an Amarillo apartment complex.
