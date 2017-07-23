Local bar hosts fundraiser for hit-and-run victim

A local bar is holding a fundraiser for the 4-year-old boy injured in a hit-and-run accident last week.

The child, known as Bubba, is suffering from severe brain damage from the accident and required surgery that keeps him in the hospital still a week later.

This evening until 7:00 p.m., donations will be accepted at the Drunken Dragon bar.

There will be food and live music, and Bubba's family would appreciate any help.

If you're unable to attend the fundraiser tonight, you can donate to his medical bills here.

