Area Lane Closures

As we begin a new work week, there are a few lane closures that may cause you a delay:

Various lanes of the I-40 frontage roads will be closed from Pullman Road to Soncy Road for patching operations.

The left lane of I-27 will be closed in both directions from Rockwell Road to McCormick Road for cable barrier repair.

Starting on Friday, I-40 at Bell Street will be shut down for safety during the bridge demolition. While I-40 is closed, traffic will be diverted to the frontage roads, and motorists are encouraged to seek alternative routes. I-40 is expected to reopen by 6:00 a.m. Monday, July 30.

There are also several ongoing projects that could cause you a delay:

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Bell)

Expect various daily lane closures throughout the project to facilitate the upcoming bridge demolition.

The right northbound lane on Bell Street will be closed.

Bell Street at I-40 will close Friday, July 28 for demolition of the eastbound turnaround bridge and will remain closed through Monday, July 31.

I-40 will close in both directions at Bell Street beginning with lane closures at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 28 followed by full closure of the interstate at 9 p.m.

I-40 will remain closed at Bell Street all weekend from 9 p.m. Friday, July 28 until 6 a.m. Monday, July 31.

Once demolition of the turnaround bridge is complete, Bell Street will reopen for the week (7/31 – 8/4).

Direct Connect (I-40 & I-27 Interchange)

The left lane of the I-27 North frontage road is closed just north of the 26th Avenue exit for widening construction and other improvements.

The ramp from 26th Avenue onto I-27 North is closed.

The left lane of the I-27 South frontage road and the right lane of I-27 South at the interchange are closed.

I-40 Bridge Replacement & Soncy Enhancements (Soncy/South Loop 335)

· For the installation of raised medians along Soncy Road, the left and center turn lanes will be closed in both directions at the following intersections beginning Monday, July 24 and continuing throughout the week (in this order):

Soncy Road just north of I-40

45 th Avenue

Avenue 34 th Avenue

Avenue Westgate Parkway

At 2 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, Soncy Street will be closed at the I-40 overpass for completion of bridge span work. Soncy is expected to reopen by 7 a.m. that same day.

After raised median work is completed, the northbound right lane of Soncy Street will be closed just north of I-40 to widen the lane in front of the Drury Inn. The northbound right-turn only lane on South Loop 335 to the I-40 frontage road will be closed (most likely Aug. 1).

Eastbound and westbound traffic is traveling on the new eastbound bridge with one lane going westbound and two lanes going eastbound.

Westbound traffic is shifted to the south to one lane over the Soncy bridge.

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Ross/Arthur)

On I-40 East, the on-ramp to Crockett Street is closed.

The I-40 West entrance ramp between Ross and Arthur streets is closed.

The I-40 West entrance ramp between Nelson and Ross streets is closed.

The I-40 East exit ramp between Osage and Nelson streets is closed.

The frontage road at Osage Street and I-40 East is closed.

The right lanes of I-40 West and I-40 East are closed from Nelson Street to I-27.

The left lane of the I-40 West frontage road is closed from Quarter Horse Drive to Arthur Street.

The left lane of the I-40 East frontage road is closed from Arthur Street to Quarter Horse Drive.

State Loop 335 (Hollywood)

From Washington Street to I-27, the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph in both directions.

Wilshire Drive, Valleyview Drive to the north and Circle Drive are closed at South Loop 335 until the westbound frontage road can be opened to traffic.

Access to Lamount Drive will be closed at various times during the day.

Westbound Loop traffic must exit at Georgia Street and turn left under the bridge and right on the frontage road to continue westbound.

The on-ramp from Washington Street to westbound South Loop 335 is temporally realigned for widening.

The intersection of South Western Street and South Loop 335 is controlled by temporary traffic signals.

The intersection of South Georgia Street and South Loop 335 has a four-way stop condition.

Work continues on and along the shoulders from Washington Street to I-27.

Access to South Loop 335 at Olympia Drive is permanently closed.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.