Area crews battle fire in Hutchinson County

By Alan Stamps, Digital Content Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Area fire crews are battling a wildfire in eastern Hutchinson County that extends into Roberts County. 

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire has burned 1000 acres of land and is 5% contained.

