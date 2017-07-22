"Pints for Pups" aims to help local animal shelters - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

By Alan Stamps, Digital Content Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Long Wooden Spoon Brewing hosted their "Pints for Pups" event today.

The local brewery's event aimed to help out the Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society.

For $20, the first 200 people to arrive received a pint glass, one beer and a T-shirt.

Guest and there canine friends were treated to  live music, craft beer and several vendors.

If you missed tonight's event, but would like to donate to the Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society, you can find that information here.

