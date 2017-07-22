Odell Beckham Jr. makes local boy's dream come true

Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a wildland fire in Ochiltree County.
Moore and Carson Counties have been placed under an outdoor burn ban.
The fate of Amarillo's red light cameras will be decided soon, which could mean adding more, or getting rid of them altogether.
A Portales infant has died and a second child has been hospitalized after being left in a hot car this afternoon.
Sisemore Traveland here in Amarillo is about to come under new ownership.
