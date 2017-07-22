Odell Beckham Jr. makes local boy's dream come true

All-Pro Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. stopped by in Amarillo today to visit Jayro Ponce, a local boy with a rare form of cancer.

Jayro has been diagnosed with a Malignant Rhabdoid Tumor, and is currently staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Amarillo while he receives treatment.

Odell Beckham Jr. is Jayro's favorite NFL player, and over the past week a social media plan began to bring Beckham Jr. to Amarillo to meet Jayro.

On July 18, Beckham Jr. tweeted asking how he could make meeting Jayro happen, and today Jayro was able to meet one of his heroes.

Jayro is still fighting cancer, and if you would like to donate to his medical expenses, you can visit his GoFundMe.

