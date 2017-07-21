Amarillo woman claims local pharmacy paralyzed her face

Rachel Trammell walked into her doctors office back in January for a typical visit to receive an injection for her ear.

She claims that visit changed her life forever.

"As soon as he injected it into my middle ear, it was pain and within minutes," Trammell said. "I could feel my face changing and that is whenever we realized the medication had paralyzed my whole face on the right side."

Trammell says she had been seeing an ear, nose and throat doctor for vertigo and tinnitus.

She says this was not the first time she received an injection.

However, she contends this injection which was mixed at King's Compounding Pharmacy was not properly mixed.

"It was fear, total fear at the start because I was out of control.." Trammell expressed. "My body was out of control that day and just terror I guess that is just really what it was because I knew my life had just changed right in that moment."

Trammell says she had to quit her dental assistant job of 39 years, her hearing in her right ear is completely gone and she can't even go on walks with her husband anymore.

This morning, Trammell said she plans on filing a lawsuit in Potter County against King's Compounding Pharmacy.

The lawsuit states the pharmacy was negligent in properly mixing Trammell's prescription, failed to inspect the machine that mixed the prescription and failed to deliver a safe product.

She hopes her story can lead to more regulations for compounding pharmacies and prevent this from happening to anyone else.

"I just hope this does not happen to someone else," Trammell said. "If you could just double check your work especially something that is being injected into someone's ear this could of been prevented if this was doubled checked."

We reached out to Kings Compounding Pharmacy earlier today and they told us they had no statement or comment on this lawsuit.

