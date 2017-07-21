Arrest warrants issued for 2 Clovis men after aggravated burglary

Clovis police have issued arrest warrants for two men after an aggravated burglary Wednesday evening.

Around 9:38 p.m., Clovis police officers were called to 2500 North Ross Street on reports of a burglary. The caller told police people were in her house and her husband had fired a shot. The caller said she was in her vehicle with her children and her husband was in the home.

When officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with 24-year-old Rodrick Cordova who had a bullet wound. Police then learned that he had not been the only unauthorized person in the home.

He was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center where he was later flown to a Lubbock hospital in critical condition.

When police searched the scene, they found a large duffel bag containing a rifle and ammunition, jewelry and other valuable items from the home which police believe the suspects had intended to take.

Police then identified the second suspect as 21-year-old Skylar Romero.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Romero for aggravated burglary, larceny of a firearm and tampering with evidence. An arrest warrant has also been issued for Cordova for aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault and larceny of a firearm.

