FBI now involved in search for Dalhart missing man

Dalhart police continue actively searching for an elderly man who has been missing since Tuesday, July 11.

65-year-old Joel Frazier has been missing for a week and a half.

The Dalhart Police Department, the Dalhart Fire Department and the Texas Department of Criminal justice began searching for Joel Frazier after he was reported missing later calling in the Texas Rangers for assistance.

While searching for Frazier, officials reached out to the FBI for assistance.

Police say Frazier does have some health issues.

He was last seen wearing a white and orange plaid button down shirt, wrangler jeans, tan house shoes, glasses and a cowboy hat. Frazier is described as six-foot-one weighing around 180 pounds.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking that anyone who may see Frazier to call the Dalhart Police Department at (806) 244-5546.

