FBI now involved in search for Dalhart missing man

Dalhart police continue actively searching for an elderly man who has been missing since Tuesday, July 11.
Dalhart police continue actively searching for an elderly man who has been missing since Tuesday, July 11.
Oliver's Saddle Shop is celebrating 100 years of success.
Oliver's Saddle Shop is celebrating 100 years of success.
Eastern New Mexico University now has a new president.
Eastern New Mexico University now has a new president.
Weather Outlook for Friday, July 21
Weather Outlook for Friday, July 21
Two people are now in custody following a SWAT situation at an Amarillo apartment complex.
Two men are now in custody following a SWAT situation at an Amarillo apartment complex.