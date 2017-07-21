ENMU new president hopes to grow enrollment

Eastern New Mexico University now has a new president.
Eastern New Mexico University now has a new president.
Weather Outlook for Friday, July 21
Weather Outlook for Friday, July 21
Two people are now in custody following a SWAT situation at an Amarillo apartment complex.
Two men are now in custody following a SWAT situation at an Amarillo apartment complex.
West Texas A&M University is offering former students just short of earning their degree a chance to complete their degree.
West Texas A&M University is offering former students just short of earning their degree a chance to complete their degree.
Police are investigating shots fired in the 100 block of south Western.
Police are investigating shots fired in the 100 block of south Western.