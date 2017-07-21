ENMU new president hopes to grow enrollment

Eastern New Mexico University now has a new president.

The university's board of regents recently selected Dr. Jeff Elwell for the position.

Elwell was previously the Dean of the College of Arts and Science at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

He says he feels he is the perfect match for ENMU.

"I just thought my skill set and experience could help this institution become what I think everybody would like it to become and to continue the upward momentum," said Elwell. "I think we're going to be more aggressive recruiting out of state, in state and international students. And again, to grow, if we're going to be successful, we'll need to grow the enrollment."

Elwell added that he hopes to find better ways to alleviate tuition expenses off of those students and their families.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.