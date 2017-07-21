WT offers a chance for former students to complete unfinished degrees

West Texas A&M University is offering former students just short of earning their degree a chance to complete their degree.

The program called "It's Never Too Late" allows students who have attended WT in the last 10 years with at least 90 college hours an opportunity to complete their unfinished degree.

"We've identified more than 1,000 former students who have completed a majority of their coursework but never graduated," President of WTAMU Dr. Walter Wendler said. "We want to help them realize their dream of earning a degree, and our 'It's Never Too Late' program can certainly do that for them. INTL is a flexible path to graduation, and we are excited to offer this option to our students whose studies were interrupted, for whatever reason."

You can apply for the program here, and you can send your official transcript to the WTAMU Office of Admissions.

The deadline to apply is August 4 for the fall semester.

