Police investigate shots fired in the 100 block of south Western

Two people are now in custody following a SWAT situation at an Amarillo apartment complex.
West Texas A&M University is offering former students just short of earning their degree a chance to complete their degree.
Weather Outlook for Friday, July 21
Police are investigating shots fired in the 100 block of south Western.
New additions to Amarillo College's East Campus are intended to enhance the curriculum of two programs with state of the art facilities and better technology.
