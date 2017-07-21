Police investigate shots fired in the 100 block of south Western - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Police investigate shots fired in the 100 block of south Western

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Police are investigating shots fired in the 100 block of south Western

Around 5 a.m. officers were sent to a residence on shots fired.

Officers found a home that had been struck multiple times and are still investigating the incident.

No injuries were reported.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

