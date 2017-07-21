Friday's Weather: High temps in the 90s and low 100s, weekend showers possible

Weather Outlook for Friday, July 21

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

We start of your Friday morning with temps in the 60s and 70s under mostly clear skies.

Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 10-20 mph.

The heat sticks around through the end of the work week and into the start of the weekend with temps warming back into the 90s and low 100s in the north.

Overnight it will be another mild and breezy night with temps in the 60s and low 70s under mostly clear skies.

We will stay dry through the first half of Saturday then showers and storms will be possible through the late afternoon and evening.

Shower and storms chances increase as a cold front moves through into the end of the weekend and start of next week.

We will cool off into the 80s Sunday through Tuesday before we start to warm back into seasonal temps and dry out again towards the middle of next week.

