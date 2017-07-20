Two in custody following SWAT situation at Amarillo apartment complex

New additions to Amarillo College's East Campus are intended to enhance the curriculum of two programs with state of the art facilities and better technology.
The Canyon Independent School District is preparing for the new school year where record-breaking enrollment is expected.
One area community is kicking off a $10.4 million project to improve all of its school campuses.
Polaris recalls Sportsman 570 All-Terrain Vehicles due to fuel leak, fire hazards.
Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport invites passengers to enroll in the TSA Pre-Check expedited screening program.
