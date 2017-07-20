Two in custody following SWAT situation at Amarillo apartment complex

Two people are now in custody following a SWAT situation at an Amarillo apartment complex.

APD Sgt. Brent Barbee says the two individuals were taken into custody around 1 a.m. following a standoff at The Canyons at 45th apartment complex.

Some residents of the complex were evacuated as well as residents of the neighboring complex Treepoint Meadows Apartments on 45th and Western.

Police say the suspect they were originally looking for had a felony warrant and police believed he had access to weapons.

During the standoff, a second suspect was identified.

Police have not yet released their names or what they were wanted for.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated with any new information.

