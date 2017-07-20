SUSPECTS NAMES RELEASED: 2 men in custody following SWAT situation at Amarillo apartment complex

Two men are now in custody following a SWAT situation at an Amarillo apartment complex that started around 9 p.m. last night.

APD Sgt. Brent Barbee says the two individuals were taken into custody around 1 a.m. following a standoff at The Canyons at 45th apartment complex.

Some residents of the complex were evacuated as well as residents of the neighboring complex Treepoint Meadows Apartments on 45th and Western.

Police were attempting to locate Jimmy Rolyn Kane Reyes, 21, for an outstanding parole warrant.

During the standoff police learned he was with Richard Izaguirre, 20, was identified as having a probation violation warrant.

Officers requested SWAT assistance after learning one of them had access to firearms.

Officers attempted to make contact with the men by loudspeaker and by phone but there was no response.

At 11:50 p.m., officers introduced chemical irritant into the apartment. Reyes walked out of an upstairs apartment shortly after that and was taken into custody.

Reyes was arrested for a Parole Violation Warrant for resisting arrest, an original charge of Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit another Felony, and Criminal Mischief Greater than or Equal to $2500 but Less than $30,000.

IIzaguirre did not come out immediately. Both men had crawled through a ceiling and into the apartment next to the original apartment.

SWAT officers continued to look for Izaguirre. At 1:36 a.m., he was taken into custody.

Richard Izaguirre was arrested for a Probation Violation for Possession of a Controlled Substance, an original charge of Burglary of a Habitation, and three local municipal warrants.

Both suspects were booked into the Randall County Jail.

