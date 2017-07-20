Residents evacuated from apartment complexes due to SWAT situation

Some residents of two southwest Amarillo apartment complexes have been evacuated after reports of a man waiving a gun around.

SWAT units have been called to The Canyons at 45th apartment complex.

Some people have been evacuated from there and neighboring complex Treepoint Meadows Apartments on 45th and Western.

Police say the suspect they are looking for has a felony warrant and may have access to weapons.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated with any new information.

