NEW INFORMATION: Two men in custody following SWAT situation at Amarillo apartment complex

Two men are now in custody following a SWAT situation at an Amarillo apartment complex that started around 9 p.m.

APD Sgt. Brent Barbee says the two individuals were taken into custody around 1 a.m. following a standoff at The Canyons at 45th apartment complex.

Some residents of the complex were evacuated as well as residents of the neighboring complex Treepoint Meadows Apartments on 45th and Western.

Police say the suspect, age 21, had an outstanding parole warrant and police believed he had access to weapons.

During the standoff, a second man, age 20, was identified as having a probation violation warrant.

Officers attempted to make contact with the men by loudspeaker and by phone but there was no response.

At 11:50 p.m., officers introduced chemical irritant into the apartment. The original suspect walked out of an upstairs apartment shortly after that and was taken into custody.

The second suspect did not come out immediately. Both men had crawled through a ceiling and into the apartment next to the original apartment.

SWAT officers continued to look for the second man. At 1:36 a.m., the second man was taken into custody and placed under arrest.

Names of both men will be released when they are booked into jail.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.