Canyon ISD prepares for record-breaking enrollment

The Canyon Independent School District is preparing for the new school year where record-breaking enrollment is expected.

Hillside Elementary is just one school in the Canyon Independent School District that is preparing for record-breaking enrollment for the new school year.

"We're experiencing a lot of growth around the district in different pockets of the district," says Superintendent of Canyon Independent School District Darryl Flusche. "We project out our enrollments, so we know that some growth is coming years in advance."

Another intermediate school is also in the works to handle the increased enrollment.

"Through forward thinking, we have a new intermediate school under construction, it's fifth and sixth grade, so instead of having two intermediates in a year we'll have three," said Flusche.



The district is also looking at the possibility of a bond election in order to secure money for construction of classrooms.

For now though, the district is coping is by installing portable classrooms at some schools.

Hillside Elementary Principal Amy Duggan says no matter the classroom size they have programs set up to make sure each student receives the attention they deserve.

They are working to make sure classroom sizes do not exceed 22 or 23 students per teacher.

"We work closely with the district to make sure that all kids are supported in classrooms with the correct ratio of students," said Duggan.

Duggan says there are even programs designed specifically for new students.

"We actually have a program just for new students just to feel welcome, just to meet other students and feel welcome with their classmates," says Duggan.



Canyon Independent School District will implement these changes to make sure they are ensuring their students success.

