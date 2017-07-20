Canyon ISD prepares for record-breaking enrollment

The Canyon Independent School District is preparing for the new school year where record-breaking enrollment is expected.
The Canyon Independent School District is preparing for the new school year where record-breaking enrollment is expected.
One area community is kicking off a $10.4 million project to improve all of its school campuses.
One area community is kicking off a $10.4 million project to improve all of its school campuses.
Weather Outlook for Thursday, July 20
Weather Outlook for Thursday, July 20
Polaris recalls Sportsman 570 All-Terrain Vehicles due to fuel leak, fire hazards.
Polaris recalls Sportsman 570 All-Terrain Vehicles due to fuel leak, fire hazards.
Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport invites passengers to enroll in the TSA Pre-Check expedited screening program.
Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport invites passengers to enroll in the TSA Pre-Check expedited screening program.