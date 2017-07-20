Silverton ISD breaks ground on $10.4M project

One area community is kicking off a $10.4 million project to improve all of its school campuses.

Last May, the community of Silverton approved a multimillion dollar bond to bring in needed improvements to Silverton ISD.

Today the school board broke ground on what they expect to be a two-year project.

The first phase of the construction will be to build a 15,000 thousand square new cafeteria building.

It will also house a science facility and a community storm shelter that can hold over 600 people.

Contractors expect this phase to be done within 12 months.

School officials say the upgrades will benefit both the students and residents.

"Our school is such a big part of the community and we have many community actives out here," superintendent Michelle Francis said. "The entire community will benefit from the updated facilities and we are excited to help our community with this and our students."

Francis says the construction will not interfere with the students daily activities.

"The way it is set up is when we move into one building and move into another. There should not be any displacement," Francis explained. "We don't plan to have any temporary buildings and hopefully construction will run very smoothly."

One major focus is security, which is why students grades Kindergarten through 12th grade will all be under one roof once the project is complete.

"Our elementary kids walk everywhere to the cafeteria, the gym and music classrooms, so just having a one big continues campus is going to be awesome especially in weather," teacher Beth Nickerson said.

Nickerson has been teaching in Silverton for seven years now and says the new updates will also improve the schools technology equipment which will help her and other teachers further students education.

"These kids, they do so much with what we have, but they deserve so much better, and as a community we thought this is the perfect time to give them more and update all of our facilities and technology," Nickerson said. "As a teacher, I get to be such a huge part of it up there, but also as a parent to future students it is going to be awesome for them to have this."

Residents and teachers agree this project will not get done overnight, but they say the end result will be worth the wait and give the campus new life.

