Canyon Aqua Park hosts special needs night

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
CANYON, TX (KFDA) -

The newly opened Canyon Aqua Park will have a special needs night this evening.

From 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., kids with special needs are invited to come swim for free.

The aqua park is located in Conner Park at 1900 12th Avenue.

If you have any questions, call the park at (806) 655-5016. 

