Public invited to Day of the Cowboy

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The American Quarter Horse Association invites you to attend the seventh annual Day of The Cowboy this weekend.

Local groups have joined forces to help teach, entertain and celebrate the American cowboy and their heritage.

You can watch expert horse shows and demonstrations this Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Hall of Fame.

This event is free to attend and food and drinks will be provided while supplies last. 

You can find out more information about the event here

