Potter County officials searching for aggravated assault suspect

Potter County officials are searching for a man they say pointed a long rifle at a deputy.

Around 6:05 p.m. Wednesday, A Potter County Sheriff's Deputy says an old, white man pulled up to an official and pointed a gun at him.

Officials say the man then yelled in a threatening manner before he sped away heading west on Givens.

The deputy lost sight of the vehicle in the area of Broadway and Nez Perce.

The suspect is described as possibly being 50 to 60 years old, 5-foot-10 to 6-feet tall and around 155 to 175 pounds with a white, scruffy beard.

His vehicle is described as a dark colored, older model SUV possibly a Jeep Cherokee or Ford Explorer.

The suspect was last seen heading south on Broadway driving at a high rate of speed.

If you have any information on this incident, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

