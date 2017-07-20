Moore County officials looking for wanted fugitive

Moore County officials are searching for a wanted fugitive.

Trinidad Chino Nunez is wanted out of Moore County for aggravated robbery.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Nunez, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or submit a tip online.

If your tip leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.