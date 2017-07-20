Moore County officials looking for wanted fugitive - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Moore County officials looking for wanted fugitive

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
MOORE COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Moore County officials are searching for a wanted fugitive. 

Trinidad Chino Nunez is wanted out of Moore County for aggravated robbery.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Nunez, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or submit a tip online

If your tip leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

