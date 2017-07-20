Amarillo police searching for wanted fugitive

Amarillo police are searching for a wanted fugitive.

Christina Marie Reed (aka Martinez) has a felony warrant out of Randall County for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.

If you have any information on where to find her, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your anonymous tip leads to her location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.

