RECALL ALERT: Polaris recalls Sportsman 570 All-Terrain Vehicles due to fuel leak, fire hazards

Polaris recalls Sportsman 570 All-Terrain Vehicles due to fuel leak, fire hazards.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair.

Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Polaris has received 30 reports of fuel leaks and four incidents involving a fire. No injuries have been reported.

Polaris dealers from April 2014 through May 2017 for between $6,500 and $7,700.

This recall involves model year 2014 Polaris Sportsman 570 all-terrain vehicles (ATVs). The ATVs were sold in several colors.

“Polaris” is printed on the front grill, and “Sportsman 570” is printed on the side panel.

Polaris toll-free at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” for more information.

In addition, check your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the "Product Safety Recalls" page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.







Source: CPSC







MODEL DESCRIPTION 2014 A14MH57AA SPORTSMAN 570 EFI SAGE GREEN 2014 A14MH57AD SPORTSMAN 570 EFI INDY RED 2014 A14MH57AC SPORTSMAN 570 EFI POLARIS PURSUIT CAMO 2014 A14MH5EAA SPORTSMAN 570 EPS SAGE GREEN 2014 A14MH5EAJ SPORTSMAN 570 EPS BRIGHT WHITE 2014 A14DH57AA SPORTSMAN TOURING 570 EFI SAGE GREEN 2014 A14DH57AJ SPORTSMAN TOURING 570 EFI BRIGHT WHITE 2014 A14MH5EAC SPORTSMAN 570 EPS POLARIS PURSUIT CAMO

