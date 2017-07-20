RECALL ALERT: Polaris recalls Sportsman 570 All-Terrain Vehicles - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

RECALL ALERT: Polaris recalls Sportsman 570 All-Terrain Vehicles due to fuel leak, fire hazards

Bethesda, MD -

Polaris recalls Sportsman 570 All-Terrain Vehicles due to fuel leak, fire hazards. 

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair.

Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Polaris has received 30 reports of fuel leaks and four incidents involving a fire. No injuries have been reported.

Polaris dealers from April 2014 through May 2017 for between $6,500 and $7,700.

This recall involves model year 2014 Polaris Sportsman 570 all-terrain vehicles (ATVs). The ATVs were sold in several colors.

“Polaris” is printed on the front grill, and “Sportsman 570” is printed on the side panel. 

Polaris toll-free at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” for more information.

In addition, check your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the “Product Safety Recalls” page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.




Source: CPSC



 

MODEL

DESCRIPTION

2014

A14MH57AA

SPORTSMAN 570 EFI SAGE GREEN

2014

A14MH57AD

SPORTSMAN 570 EFI INDY RED

2014

A14MH57AC

SPORTSMAN 570 EFI POLARIS PURSUIT CAMO

2014

A14MH5EAA

SPORTSMAN 570 EPS SAGE GREEN

2014

A14MH5EAJ

SPORTSMAN 570 EPS BRIGHT WHITE

2014

A14DH57AA

SPORTSMAN TOURING 570 EFI SAGE GREEN

2014

A14DH57AJ

SPORTSMAN TOURING 570 EFI BRIGHT WHITE

2014

A14MH5EAC

SPORTSMAN 570 EPS POLARIS PURSUIT CAMO

