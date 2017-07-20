TSA Pre-Check available at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport

The Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport invites passengers to enroll in the popular TSA Pre-Check expedited screening program.
A temporary enrollment center will be located at the Airport from Monday, August 14, through Friday, August 18. Various enrollment times will be available during the week between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
TSA Pre-Check is an expedited screening program that enables identified low-risk air travelers to enjoy a smart and more efficient screening experience. For those TSA Pre-Check travelers, there is no need for them to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear, or belts. More than 180 airports and 30 airlines participate in TSA Pre-Check nationwide, including the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport.
This temporary enrollment center gives air travelers in the Northwestern Panhandle region a chance to complete the enrollment without driving hundreds of miles to get to the nearest regular enrollment center.
To start the enrollment process, interested air travelers should go to www.identogo.com/tsa-precheck. Once registered, enrollees should select “AMA – Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport” as their enrollment location and select an available time.
Proof of identity and U.S. citizenship is required at the time of enrollment. See http://www.tsa.gov/tsa-precheck/required-documentation for a complete list of required documents. Enrollment in TSA Pre-Check is $85 for five years of benefits.
This fee can be paid by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. No cash or personal checks. Enroll in TSA Pre-Check at the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport and enjoy fewer hassles during your next air travel experience.
Source: City of Amarillo
