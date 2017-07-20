Thursday's Weather: Another hot day with temps in the 90s and low 100s

Weather Outlook for Thursday, July 20
From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas
Today is going to be a carbon copy of Wednesday, starting off the morning with temps in the 60s and 70s under mostly clear skies.
Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 10-20 mph, as skies will remain clear and sunny.
We are looking at another hot day with temps in the 90s and low 100s in the north.
Overnight it will be another mild night with temps in the 60s and low 70s under mostly clear skies.
Friday will be another hot day with highs in the mid to upper 90s along with some scattered 100s.
Cooler temps and rain chances return for the end of the weekend into the start of next week.
Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport invites passengers to enroll in the TSA Pre-Check expedited screening program.
