1 in custody as homicide investigation continues

Special Crimes said one person was taken into custody Wednesday evening as authorities continue to investigate the shooting death of an Amarillo man.

Officials secured a warrant for Matthew Wilson, 30, in relation to the shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday. The Amarillo Police Department took Wilson into custody around 6:30 p.m.

The victim was later identified as Brandon Lamar Washington, 26. Authorities believe Washington was shot in the 800 block of N. Tyler in Amarillo and then collapsed in a parking lot about a block away.

He was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. An autopsy has been ordered by Justice of the Peace Richard Herman.

Wilson was taken to the Potter County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.