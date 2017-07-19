Canyon Aqua Park receives thumbs up from area residents

The wait is finally over for Canyon residents as the new aqua park opened today.

Its been a long time coming, but the Canyon Aqua Park is finally open and residents are loving it.

Earlier this morning, the CAP announced their Grand Opening on their Facebook page, and followers quickly got the word out.

Several people were very excited about the opening and some of them even traveled from out of town to check out the new park.

"I think it's wonderful," Amanda Head said. "We've really enjoyed it so far the lazy river is probably my favorite."

"It's really fun," Brox Hacker said. "The slides, the green one is pretty fun and the purple one you can see out of."

The six million dollar Canyon Aqua park was initially set to open on June 1st but had some set backs.

Everyone who attended the grand opening agrees it was worth the wait.

"It's awesome to have one in Canyon because it is a pretty small town and there is not a lot of stuff like this near Canyon or near here," Camran Langley said. "So it's a really good opportunity to be here."

Managers expect the CAP to draw in visitors from surrounding communities giving the city an economic boost.

They say the park's state of the art systems will guarantee clean and sanitized waters.

"We got the state of the art chlorine, we've got UV light on top of that just to kill more bacteria, so it's very good in that aspect," CAP Manager Andrew Neighbors said. "A lot of people are scared of pools, but our state of the art will keep the water clean and kill the bacteria."

Neighbors anticipates the park will be very busy and will reach max capacity throughout the rest of the summer.

He encourages attendees to head to the park early to check out the equipment and enjoy their stay.

