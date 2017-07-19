Amarillo police investigating shots fired at home

Amarillo police are investigating after shots were fired at a home early this morning.

At 4:50 a.m., officers were called to the area of 41st and South Ong Street on calls from people who heard shots fired in that area. Police also received calls saying a man was knocking on doors and windows at 4400 South Hayden as if he needed help.

Police say they did not find the man knocking on doors or the person shooting.

However, police did find a white car in front of a home that had been hit by several bullets. Bullets had hit the home as well.

Residents of the home told police that they heard shots hit their house but did not know who fired them. Police also found bullets in front of homes near that house.

If you have any information about this incident, call Amarillo police are (806) 378-3038 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

