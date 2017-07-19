Downtown stadium attracts national attention

While negotiations continue on a contract to bring the San Antonio Missions to Amarillo, the opportunity to build a downtown stadium for the team to play in is attracting national attention.
Weather Outlook for Wednesday, July 19
Two people have been arrested in connection to an auto burglary.
APD Special Crimes Unit is investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead.
The parents of an autistic girl who drowned in a city playa lake one year ago have filed a federal lawsuit against three Amarillo policemen today.
