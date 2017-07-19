Downtown stadium attracts national attention

While negotiations continue on a contract to bring the San Antonio Missions to Amarillo, the opportunity to build a downtown stadium for the team to play in is attracting national attention.

The Local Government Corporation, which works for the city on downtown projects, met today to discuss the stadium set to open for the 2019 season.

Director of Capital Projects and Facilities Jerry Danforth said of the top ten construction firms in the country, four have been in his office to talk about the stadium.

LGC board members also saw four concepts for the stadium's design and will now seek more input from the city council and the public.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.