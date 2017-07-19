Wanted fugitive now in custody

A wanted fugitive is now in custody.

Jaime Anibal Hernandez was wanted out of Moore County for bond forfeiture with an original charge of evading arrest with a motor vehicle.

If you have any information on other wanted fugitives out of Moore County, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or submit a tip online.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

