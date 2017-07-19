Wanted fugitive now in custody - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Wanted fugitive now in custody

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
MOORE COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

A wanted fugitive is now in custody.

Jaime Anibal Hernandez was wanted out of Moore County for bond forfeiture with an original charge of evading arrest with a motor vehicle. 

