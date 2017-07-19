Guymon police searching for car involved in hit and run

Weather Outlook for Wednesday, July 19
Weather Outlook for Wednesday, July 19
Two people have been arrested in connection to an auto burglary.
Two people have been arrested in connection to an auto burglary.
APD Special Crimes Unit is investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead.
APD Special Crimes Unit is investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead.
The parents of an autistic girl who drowned in a city playa lake one year ago have filed a federal lawsuit against three Amarillo policemen today.
The parents of an autistic girl who drowned in a city playa lake one year ago have filed a federal lawsuit against three Amarillo policemen today.
Amarillo Police Officer Justin Scherlen may soon be memorialized on the street he grew up on.
Amarillo Police Officer Justin Scherlen may soon be memorialized on the street he grew up on.