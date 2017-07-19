Guymon police searching for car involved in hit and run - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Guymon police searching for car involved in hit and run

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
GUYMON, OK -

Guymon police are asking for the public's help in locating a car involved in a hit and run today.

Police are searching for this Charcoal Chevrolet Silverado that was involved in a hit and run accident. 

If you recognize this vehicle, call the Guymon Police Department at (580) 338-6525. 

