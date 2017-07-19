Two people arrested in connection to auto burglary

Two people have been arrested in connection to an auto burglary.

Around 4:15 a.m, Monday morning, an officer spotted a vehicle in an alley near the 3300 block of Maynor Place, when the officer pulled in to check the vehicle, a man was seen running from a pickup and getting into the parked vehicle.

Officers found the pickup had been burglarized.

The officer detained the male driver and female passenger identified as Aaron Ynojosa and Emily Davis.

They were both booked into the Randall County Jail on charges of burglary of a vehicle among other charges.

