Two people arrested in connection to auto burglary

Two people have been arrested in connection to an auto burglary.
Around 4:15 a.m, Monday morning, an officer spotted a vehicle in an alley near the 3300 block of Maynor Place, when the officer pulled in to check the vehicle, a man was seen running from a pickup and getting into the parked vehicle.
Officers found the pickup had been burglarized.
The officer detained the male driver and female passenger identified as Aaron Ynojosa and Emily Davis.
They were both booked into the Randall County Jail on charges of burglary of a vehicle among other charges.
Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.
Weather Outlook for Wednesday, July 19
Weather Outlook for Wednesday, July 19
Two people have been arrested in connection to an auto burglary.
Two people have been arrested in connection to an auto burglary.
APD Special Crimes Unit is investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead.
APD Special Crimes Unit is investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead.
The parents of an autistic girl who drowned in a city playa lake one year ago have filed a federal lawsuit against three Amarillo policemen today.
The parents of an autistic girl who drowned in a city playa lake one year ago have filed a federal lawsuit against three Amarillo policemen today.
Amarillo Police Officer Justin Scherlen may soon be memorialized on the street he grew up on.
Amarillo Police Officer Justin Scherlen may soon be memorialized on the street he grew up on.