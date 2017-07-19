APD Special Crimes investigate overnight homicide

APD Special Crimes Unit is investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead.

Around 1:14 a.m., officers were sent to W. Amarillo Blvd. and N. Polk on a report of shots heard and a person down in a parking lot.

Police found one victim at the scene. The victim has been indentified as Brandon Lamar Washington, 26.

Officers say the shooting happened in the 800 block of N. Tyler. Washington collapsed in a convenience store parking lot at Amarillo Blvd. and Polk.

Washington was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

APD Special Crimes Unit investigators have released the cause of death as gunshot wounds.

An autopsy have been ordered by Justice of the Peace Richard Herman.

No arrests have been made at this time as Special Crimes continues to investigate.

If you have any information about this shooting, please call the Amarillo Police Department’s Special Crimes Unit at 378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. You may also submit a tip at www.amapolice.org



