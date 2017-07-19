APD Special Crimes investigate overnight homicide

APD Special Crimes Unit is investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead.

Around 1:14 a.m., officers were sent to W. Amarillo Blvd. and N. Polk on a report of shots heard and a person down in a parking lot.

Police found one victim at the scene.

Officers say the shooting happened in the 800 block of N. Tyler and the victim collapsed in a convenience store parking lot at Amarillo Blvd. and Polk.

The victim was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

APD Special Crimes Unit investigators have released the cause of death as gunshot wounds.

Justice of the Peace Herman has ordered an autopsy.

The name of the deceased has not been released pending notification of next-of-kin.

No arrests have been made and SCU is still investigating this case.

If you have any information about this shooting, please call the Amarillo Police Department’s Special Crimes Unit at 378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. You may also submit a tip at www.amapolice.org

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.