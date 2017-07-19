APD Special Crimes investigate overnight homicide

On July 19, 2017, at 1:14 AM, officers were sent to Amarillo Boulevard West and N. Polk on a report that someone heard shots and there was a person down on a parking lot there.
Weather Outlook for Wednesday, July 19
Celebrate National Hot Dog Day by enjoying a free hot dog or roller grill item at a Love’s Travel Stop near you.
Pizza 9 will be donating 25 percent of all sales when customers bring a special coupon this Wednesday.
Amarillo Police Officer Justin Scherlen may soon be memorialized on the street he grew up on.
